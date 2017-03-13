Rex Tillerson Allegedly Used An Alias Email To Discuss Climate Change While At Exxon

The New York Attorney General's Office is investigating whether ExxonMobil made "significant misrepresentations" about the risks posed by climate change to its shareholders.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson used a second alias email address to discuss climate change while he was chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, according to a letter filed in court Monday by the New York Attorney General’s Office.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman alleges that from “at least 2008 to 2015” Tillerson, whose middle name is Wayne, used the “Wayne Tracker” pseudonym email “to send and receive materials regarding important matters, including those concerning to the risk-management issues related to climate change."

Schneiderman is investigating whether ExxonMobil made “significant misrepresentations” about the risks posed by climate change to its shareholders.



“Despite the company’s incidental production of approximately 60 documents bearing the 'Wayne Tracker' email address, neither Exxon nor its counsel have ever disclosed that this separate email account was a vehicle for Mr. Tillerson’s relevant communications at Exxon," the letter, which was filed in New York Supreme Court as part of a fraud investigation into the company, states.

In a statement, ExxonMobil said Tillerson’s main email address received a large volume of messages. The email address Wayne.Tracker@exxonmobil.com was put in place for "secure and expedited" communications between senior executives for a broad range of business-related topics.

"Media reports indicating that emails to or from this address were exclusively for climate-related topics are false," the company said. "ExxonMobil believes the risk of climate change is clear and warrants action."