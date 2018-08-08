The New York representative faces federal charges in a stock manipulation scheme along with his son and son's future father-in-law.

New York lawmaker Christopher Collins has been charged with insider trading, federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced Wednesday.



Collins, a Republican and one of the earliest supporters of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, is charged along with his son, Cameron Collins, and Stephen Zarsky, father of Cameron’s fiancé, in a scheme related to the stock of an Australian biotechnology company.

Collins sits on the board of the company Innate Immunotherapeutics.

At the time of the alleged scheme, in June 2017, Innate's primary business, according to the indictment, was in the research and development of a drug to treat multiple sclerosis. During the summer of 2017, Innate completed a drug trial that would determine its effectiveness for treating a type of MS that few other drugs have been able to effectively treat. However, the public announcement that Innate's drug was found to be ineffective for treating this illness caused the stock to drop 92%.

Allegedly acting on advance information that the drug trial results were going to be grim, Collins instructed his son to sell off a large chunk of shares before the news broke and the company's stock took the hit.

Collins surrendered to the FBI on Wednesday morning, NBC News reports.

"We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name," Collins' attorneys said in a statement Wednesday.

"It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated," the statement said.



Collins' attorney said that the lawmaker would have more to say about the issue later in the day.

Throughout 2017, Innate executives believed that the results of the trial would be positive. Then on Monday, June 26, the Australian company announced that it had failed its trial.

Four days earlier, Innate’s CEO sent an email to the company’s board of directors, including Collins, announcing that the drug trial had been a failure. According to the indictment, the email began, "I have some bad news" and went on to detail the results of the latest trial. At the time of email, Collins was attending the Congressional Picnic at the White House and replied, "Wow. Makes no sense. How are these results even possible???"

Collins then placed a flurry of phone calls to his son, Cameron. At the time, the US market was closed. The following morning, according to the indictment, Cameron placed an order at 7:42 a.m. with his broker to sell 16,508 shares of Innate stock. The trade was executed when the market opened at 9:30 a.m. Throughout the day, Cameron placed 17 additional orders to sell Innate stock.

On the following Monday, June 26, Cameron placed approximately 36 additional orders to sell Innate. Federal prosecutors claim that phone records show that he discussed these deals with his father. For example, according to the indictment, the feds claim that Cameron was on the phone with his father when he sold approximately 50,000 shares of Innate.

In total, Cameron Collins sold 1,391,500 shares of Innate between the time the company’s CEO emailed the board about the failed drug trial and the close of the US market on June 26 when the company announced the results publicly. These sales allowed Cameron to avoid approximately $570,900 in losses.

Other alleged co-conspirators who sold off their positions after learning about the failed drug trial also avoided substantial losses. Zarsky allegedly sold more than 350,000 shares of Innate on June 22 and June 23 to avoid more than $160,000 in losses.

After Innate’s stock crashed, Collins was asked by reporters if he had sold a significant amount of stock before the public announcement. Collins’ staff told the media that neither he nor his daughter sold shares "during or after Innate’s recent stock halt." The statement added: "Cameron Collins has liquidated all his shares after the stock halt was lifted, suffering a substantial financial loss."

Earlier this year, two GOP lawmakers told the Hill that Collins bragged about making money for members of Congress by tipping them about Innate. "He’s made members money," one Republican lawmaker told the Hill.

The Buffalo News also reported that Collins had tipped off local entrepreneurs about Innate and made them "millionaires."

Collins denied the reports, telling the Hill, "I’ve never encouraged anyone to buy the stock. Ever."

Collins also reportedly promoted the stock to former Rep. Tom Price, who was asked about his holdings in Innate during a confirmation hearing after he was nominated by Trump to become secretary of health and human services.

Collins defended Price and himself at the time, telling CNN in an interview, "There was nothing done that was insider trading or unethical."

He confirmed that Price had bought Innate stock but said he made that decision on his own.

Collins’ activity involving Innate is also the subject of a probe by the House Ethics Committee, which his office called "a partisan witch hunt" in a statement last year.

Federal prosecutors have announced a press conference for 12 p.m. on Wednesday.