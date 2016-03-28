Tennessee Man Charged After Drawing A Gun At U.S. Capitol

Larry Dawson, 66, was in critical condition Monday evening after he was shot by a Capitol police officer who saw him draw a gun at the visitors center, authorities said.

Law Enforcement and rescue vehicles are seen on Capitol Hill after the shooting.

A 66-year-old Tennessee man was in critical, but stable, condition on Monday after Capitol police said he was shot by an officer who saw him draw a gun at the Capitol visitors center.

Due to police activity, Capitol Police have issued a shelter in place for the Capitol complex. Please stay in your designated area. #alert

Larry R. Dawson was taken to a hospital following the incident, which put the Capitol on lockdown for about an hour.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a police officer after authorities said he drew a gun and pointed it at officers during a security screening, authorities said.

Officers then shot the suspect. Dawson underwent surgery and remained in a hospital Monday night.

Police also confirmed that a 35 to 45-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the altercation. She was transported to the hospital.

No officers were hurt during the shooting.

Authorities have "no reason to believe this is anything more than a criminal act," a Capitol Police official said in a news conference.

Police said they believed Dawson acted alone. He also "frequented the [Capitol] grounds before."

"We believe this suspect is known to us," police said Monday afternoon.

Dawson, a Tennessee pastor, had been arrested after previously disrupting a congressional hearing.