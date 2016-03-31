Rare Federal Civil Suit Against A Police Officer Who Shot A Man Is Heading To Trial

New York City's first civil trial in a fatal police shooting in over a decade is scheduled to start on Monday.

A family’s civil rights lawsuit against an NYPD officer for shooting a Bronx man in the head while he was on the ground is scheduled to go to trial Monday, making it New York City's first such case to reach this point in more than a decade.

On April 12, 2009, 35-year-old Mauricio Jaquez was home at his apartment with his wife, Ana Martinez, and their three children when he snapped and started “acting crazy,” his family said in court records. He grabbed his wife with one hand and a six-inch fillet knife with the other, while screaming that the police were “going to kill" him.

Martinez broke free and called 911, reporting her husband was wielding a knife. When New York Police Department officers arrived, two of the children raced outside and explained the situation. The officers called the Emergency Services Unit for backup. (All narrative and statements of fact in this article are from depositions and records in federal court filings.)

Two officers went up to the apartment and knocked on the door. Jaquez yelled that police were trying to kill him. They got inside and took Martinez and the third child out.

When the Emergency Services Unit arrived, Sgt. William Flores, the only member of the team who spoke Spanish, spoke with Martinez. She told him that her husband was on drugs and had a knife, but no firearms.

Flores and other officers entered the apartment, and later described the scene as “pretty chaotic” and a “melee,” according to court records.

The officers shot Jaquez with a taser, but they said he continued swinging the knife at them. Jaquez and Detective David McNamee began to struggle with each other.

McNamee fired rubber bullets at Jaquez, who reacted by “growling” and “screaming,” McNamee said in court records. Jaquez kept swinging the knife and lunging forward.

McNamee continued to struggle with Jaquez. He said he felt “the metal of the knife” against the side of his head.

Around the same time, two officers — Morrissey and Flores — fired their 9 mm revolvers at Jaquez. Four bullets struck him, knocking him to the ground.

But as McNamee went to retrieve the knife, Jaquez began to try to get up. Flores later said it looked like he was doing a “one-handed push-up off the ground and started to stab at Det. McNamee again.”

Flores took the final shot. According to the autopsy report, the bullet entered through the back of Jaquez’s head and traveled downward through his spine. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.





