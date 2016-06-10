Prosecutor Reveals How Police Lied To Convict A Detroit Teen Of Murder

A former Detroit cop fabricated a key piece of evidence — a crime scene drawing — and lied about it in court, the prosecutor says.

The drawing of the crime scene that Detroit police testified was drawn by Davontae Sanford.

A Detroit teen, who spent nine years in prison for a murder he didn't commit, had his conviction overturned after it was discovered that a former cop fabricated a key piece of evidence used against him.

The prosecutor's office who tried the case against Davontae Sanford revealed this week that a drawing of the crime scene that cops said was drawn by Sanford was actually created by a disgraced former police chief who investigated the 2007 murders.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said at a press conference Thursday that when Michigan State Police interviewed former deputy police chief James Tolbert during their reinvestigation of the case in 2015, Tolbert confessed that he drew the crime scene.

But at Sanford's trial in 2010, Tolbert testified that the drawing was Sanford's alone and another officer backed up his claim, also testifying that Sanford created the drawing.