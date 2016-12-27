Popular Instagram Sisters Arrested For Attempting To Extort A Nigerian Billionaire

The Matharoo sisters are charged with attempting to blackmail a Nigerian billionaire, threatening to expose alleged evidence that he had cheated on his wife.

Two Canadian sisters with large Instagram followings have been arrested in Nigeria and charged with threatening to blackmail and extort a well-known African billionaire online.



The website Nigeria Politics first reported that the sisters, Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo, threatened to release information about wealthy Nigerian businessman Femi Otedola, claiming they had evidence that the energy tycoon had cheated on his wife. The Matharoos reportedly threatened to go public with the details if Otedola did not pay them off.

Otedola, who Forbes estimates is worth about $1.8 billion, hired investigators to look into the sisters. They discovered the sisters have a history of recording conversations and having sex with rich men — then threatening to release the recordings, photos, or videos on the now-defunct website Naijagistlive.com. After learning the details, Otedola filed a complaint against the two women and they were taken into custody on Dec. 23.

Nigeria Politics publisher Dumebi Ifeanyi told CityNews.ca that the sisters “were caught with laptops and iPads that had the information of different people, including videotapes of men having sex with them…politicians, top ranking businessmen in Nigeria. They also found email messages they exchanged with some people, blackmailing them, trying to extort money from them.”