Police Under Investigation After Cop Overdoses On Drugs Inside Station

A small city in Pennsylvania is reeling after a cop's on-duty drug overdose. The DA says prosecutors might have to walk away from several drug cases.

A Pennsylvania police department has come under review after one of its officers overdosed while on duty and now the local district attorney's office is calling the officer's drug cases into question for possible misconduct and evidence-tampering.

Last month, Johnstown police officer William Slisz was found passed out from an apparent drug overdose with a mysterious hammer lying beside him on the floor of the department’s break room.

“It appeared as he was trying to hammer himself into the secure evidence room within the police department,” Cambria County District Attorney Kelly Callihan said at press conference last week.

The September 18, 2016 incident has set off a chain of events that now includes an extensive investigation by the DA of the department’s drug cases, and has caused Johnstown police chief Craig Foust to be put on paid leave.

Slisz, who was on-duty at the time, was revived using Narcan and taken to the hospital. Though the type of drug that the officer had taken has not been released, Narcan is a drug used to reverse an opioid overdose. Officials confirmed that he has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Callihan said that her investigation of the incident indicates that Chief Foust knew about “prior issues” with the department’s evidence room for several months prior to Slisz’s overdose.

“He knew about and had knowledge of a possible breach of security of the evidence room as far back as July,” Callihan said. “The Chief did not consult me, nor advise me in any way that a problem was detected.”