Paul Ryan Says The House Will Have A Vote On Guns

The Speaker of the House says they will hold a vote on measures aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of terrorists when Congress reconvenes after the Fourth of July.

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI)

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan told fellow Republicans on a conference call Thursday that the House will vote next week on a bill that would prevent suspected terrorists from purchasing guns, a source on the call told BuzzFeed News.



The gun measure will be part of a terrorism package aimed at disrupting radicalization and recruitment, the source said.

Ryan told the members on the call that it’s “just common sense” to make sure that suspected terrorists can’t buy guns.

Ryan’s decision to hold the vote comes one week after the House Democrats staged a 26-hour sit-in demanding a vote on new gun legislation following the Orlando nightclub massacre, where 49 people were killed.

At multiple points during the sit-in, Ryan attempted to bring the House to order. Democrats on the floor chanted, “No bill! No break!”

Democrats vowed to continue the protest when the House returned after the Fourth of July recess.

Ryan initially dismissed the action by the Democrats, calling the sit-in a “publicity stunt.”

He said on the call today that leadership is thoroughly reviewing what happened on the House floor and will “take any action we deem necessary.”