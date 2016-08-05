Watch The Video Of Deadly Encounter Between Chicago Police And Unarmed Teenager

One week after the incident, the city has released video shooting of the deadly encounter between Chicago police and 18-year-old Paul O'Neal. WARNING: Graphic video.





Chicago officials released video footage of yet another a deadly encounter between an unarmed citizen and the police on Friday.

The footage shows the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Paul O’Neal, who was shot on July 28 on the South Side after fleeing the scene from a stolen Jaguar.

The shooting occurred when police tried to pull over O’Neal at around 7:30 pm as he drove a Jaguar convertible reported stolen in Bolingbrook, Illinois, police said.

O’Neal struck the officers’ car and was shot at while he was behind the wheel of the convertible, police said.

O’Neal, who was unarmed, then attempted to run, and an officer chased him. When he refused to stop, officers shot at him again.

O’Neal died of a gunshot wound to the back, authorities said.