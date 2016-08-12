Organizer Criticizes Gun Control And LGBT Activists For Not Funding "Disarm Hate" Rally

The Disarm Hate rally is a first-of-its-kind protest, joining the gun control and LGBT rights activism communities — but its organizer is upset that some prominent activists groups aren't helping fund it.

Supporters hold up a "Disarm Hate" sign tduring a vigil for the Pulse night club victims in Orlando, Florida on June 19.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend Saturday's Disarm Hate rally in Washington, DC, notable because it merges efforts of the LGBT and gun violence prevention activists on a big stage.

But the event's organizers told BuzzFeed News they are upset that some key players in both arenas have refused to help fund the event.

Rally organizer Jason Hayes told BuzzFeed News that Mike Bloomberg’s well-funded group, Everytown for Gun Safety, didn't want to kick in for the rally but said they would let their members know about it. “It really breaks my heart,” Hayes said.

Hayes, a New York–based celebrity hairstylist, said he asked major activist groups for all levels of support — from help spreading the word to assistance with fundraising or covering an expense.

Hayes said he'd raised $40,000 since he announced the rally, with the average donation around $21. He said some of Saturday’s costs include more than $15,000 to pay for the stage, sound system, and power generators. For ambulance and EMS services he said he’s paying more than $7,000. And to cover the porta-potties — one for every 300 people — that’s another $7,000.

“Free speech is free, but gathering to have it costs a lot of money,” said Hayes.

Hayes said he spent seven weeks organizing the event, assembled a coalition of 60 groups listed as “allies” on the event website — who have chipped in — that include organizations such as The Brady Campaign to End Gun Violence and Americans for Responsible Solutions.



Everytown spokesperson Lizzie Ulmer told BuzzFeed News that the organization will show support by sending volunteers and sharing information about the rally on social media.



"[We're] glad that this is an opportunity for new allies to bring their own voices into the movement and lead events," Ulmer added.

Hayes also said he reached out to LGBT rights groups Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD multiple times by email and through social media about participating and never heard back.

Asked by BuzzFeed News why they were choosing not to participate, Olivia Alair Dalton, the senior vice president of communications and marketing at HRC, said, "I'm puzzled by this. We are supportive of the event and are encouraging our members/staff to attend the rally. We have social media posts planned for [Friday] to promote it." GLAAD didn't return a request for comment.



