Man Shot By Police Outside Dallas Airport Charged

Police shot one man outside of the airport's baggage claim area after what officials said began as a domestic dispute.

A man shot by police outside Dallas Love Field Airport was charged Saturday while he continues to be treated for his injuries, police said.

Shawn Diamond was charged in connection with assault family violence and aggravated assault on a public servant Saturday, Dallas police said in a statement.

The 29-year-old was being dropped off at the airport Friday by his ex-girlfriend, with whom he "became angry," police said.

The officer who responded to reports of the dispute saw a man using a rock to break the windows of a car, after hitting a car window and the windshield with a traffic cone, police said.

When the officer asked him to drop the rock, Diamond allegedly approached the officer, and the officer fired at least eight times. Officials said it was not clear how many times Diamond was struck.