Two NYPD Officers Busted For Gambling And Prostitution Have A History Of Misconduct, Records Show

Officer Giancarlo Raspanti was found guilty of departmental charges in 2014 of engaging in a “physical altercation” with a person known to the department “in the presence of their nine year old son.” He was suspended for 30 days.

Seven NYPD officers were arrested Wednesday after a years-long internal investigation revealed their involvement in a Queens gambling and prostitution ring — and two of the officers have a history of misconduct within the department, according to secret NYPD disciplinary files previously obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Sgt. Louis Failla was found guilty of departmental charges in 2014 for failing to follow proper procedures during an undercover operation. He was also found guilty of failing to notify an NYPD captain regarding “the repair of damaged property resulting from the forced entry into wrong premises.” Failla was docked 15 vacation days.

Failla faced additional departmental charges — including failing to notify the internal affairs unit — after learning about an allegation of corruption against a member of the service. Those charges were dismissed, records show.

The records obtained by BuzzFeed don’t reveal any additional information about these incidents. The NYPD did not respond to a request to provide more detail.

The unions representing Raspanti and Failla didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The NYPD fiercely guards police misconduct records, citing a controversial state law to deny the public from seeing which officers have been disciplined for lying or other wrongdoing. A recent BuzzFeed News investigation found that hundreds of officers who committed the most serious offenses, from lying to grand juries to physically attacking innocent people, got to keep their jobs.



Failla, Raspanti and five other officers were taken into custody Wednesday following a three-year investigation. The probe was prompted by an NYPD officer coming forward with a tip to internal affairs that other officers were involved in the running of a gambling and prostitution ring.

Failla faces four counts of official misconduct. Raspanti is charged with two counts of official misconduct and receiving reward for official misconduct. Sergeant Carlos Cruz is charged with enterprise corruption. Sergeant Cliff Nieves and police officer Steven Nieves are charged with promoting prostitution. Detective Giovanny Rojas-Acosta is charged with enterprise corruption. Detective Rene Samaniego is charged with two counts of enterprise corruption.

Two other NYPD officers, including a former internal affairs detective, were stripped of their guns and badges and placed on administrative leave, a department official confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Along with the arrested officers, more than 40 civilians were taken into custody, the New York Post reported.

“Today, those who swore an oath and then betrayed it have felt the consequences of that infidelity. The people of this Department are rightly held to the highest standard, and should they fail to meet it, the penalty will be swift and severe,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

“I thank Deputy Commissioner Joseph Reznick for the thorough investigation performed by the Internal Affairs Bureau, in partnership with the Queens District Attorney’s Office, in rooting out this illicit activity,” O’Neill said. “His unit initiated this probe and in doing so, has sent a clear message: there is no place in the NYPD for criminal or unethical behavior.”

The Queens district attorney's office said the defendants will be arraigned on Thursday in Queens Supreme Court and the details of the charges will be released at that time.

“The overwhelming number of police officers are honest and dedicated to making New York City a safe place to live. Neither my office nor Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill will tolerate that tiny percentage of officers who besmirch the reputation of the thousands upon thousands of their noble colleagues,” District Attorney Richard Brown told BuzzFeed News in a statement.