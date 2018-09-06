NY Attorney General Subpoenas Catholic Church In Child Sex Abuse Investigation

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood subpoenaed the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses as part of a civil investigation into how the church reviewed — and potentially covered up — allegations of extensive sexual abuse of minors, a source familiar with investigation confirmed to BuzzFeed News.



The subpoenas, first reported Thursday by the Associated Press, citing a law enforcement source, come just weeks after an explosive Pennsylvania grand jury report alleging that more than 300 priests abused more than 1,000 children in the state. That report also alleges that top church officials knew about and covered up the abuse allegations, rather than reporting it to the police.



In New York, Underwood’s office doesn’t have the power to bring criminal charges on its own as part of the AG’s civil investigation. But the AG’s office is seeking to partner with district attorneys in the state who would have the power to convene a grand jury in a criminal matter.

“The Pennsylvania grand jury report shined a light on incredibly disturbing and depraved acts by Catholic clergy, assisted by a culture of secrecy and cover ups in the dioceses. Victims in New York deserve to be heard as well – and we are going to do everything in our power to bring them the justice they deserve,” said Underwood in a press release announcing a hotline for victims and anyone with information about Thursday.