New York Official Allegedly Bribed With Prostitutes, Drugs, Paul McCartney Tickets In Multi-Billion Dollar Scheme

U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara charged three with running a bribery scheme that steered more than $2 billion in New York state retirement funds to brokers.

NEW YORK — A former state retirement fund manager is accused of receiving bribes that included prostitutes, cash, cocaine, an expensive watch, and even tickets to see Paul McCartney and the US Open in exchange for steering more than $2 billion to two brokerage firms, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court Wednesday.



Navnoor Kang, 38, the former director of Fixed Income and Head of Portfolio Strategy for the $184 billion New York State Common Retirement Fund (NYSCRF), is charged along with brokers Deborah Kelley, 58, and Gregg Schonhorn, 45, for allegedly taking part in the scheme. Federal prosecutors say that from 2014 to 2015, Kang received more than $100,000 in bribes, while Kelley and Schonhorn made millions in commission from getting the business. They then allegedly tried to cover up their actions by coordinating false testimony and hiding evidence, and intimidating a witness.

The New York comptroller’s office, which runs the retirement fund, told the Associated Press it is “outraged” by Kang’s "shocking betrayal of his responsibilities." He was dismissed from NYSCRF in February.



On two occasions in 2014, authorities say Schonhorn picked up a $10,000-tab for Kang and an associate to take trips to Montreal, where they allegedly got bottle service and cocaine while out on the town. That same year, Kelley allegedly paid for a long-weekend trip for Kang to New Orleans and tickets to Paul McCartney concert.

By the fall of 2014, authorities say Schonhorn was also regularly bribing Kang in New York with trips to strip clubs, upscale dinners, tickets to Broadway shows and the US Open tennis tournament, along with providing crack and cocaine.

Kang allegedly told Schonhorn and Kelley that entertainment benefits were illegal at his office and the brokers could not disclose any of it on their expense reports. However, according to the indictment, Kelley attempted to expense the New Orleans trip but left Kang’s name out of the report. Then in 2015, Kelley paid for a ski trip for Kang and his then-girlfriend to Park City, Utah, and attempted once again to expense the costs while excluding his name, prosecutors allege.

Later that year, Schonhorn purchased Kang a $17,000 Panerai wristwatch, according to the indictment.

Meanwhile, the NYSCRF’s business with Schonhorn and Kelley’s brokerage firms grew exponentially. By March 2016, prosecutors say Kang was steering more than $2.3 billion to Schonhorn and $179 million to Kelley in retirement bond business.