Police Say Creepy YouTube Video Not Linked To Teen Who Disappeared In 2009

The video was uploaded to YouTube two months after the young girl went missing in 2009, but only went viral this week. UPDATE: Police say the video is not linked to the disappearance.

After a YouTube video that shows a girl tied up and pleading with her captor went viral this week, Wisconsin police opened an investigation believing it might show the teen who went missing in 2009.

Two days after police put out an alert on Facebook regarding their investigation, they announced the disturbing video was made by actors and has no connection to the case.



Kayla Berg, 15, went missing in August '09 after she visited her best friend at a McDonald’s in Antigo before getting a ride from her brother’s friend to Wausau to visit her boyfriend. She was never seen again.

Two months later, a video titled “Hi Walter! I got a new gf” appeared on YouTube, but it wasn’t until seven years later that the public became widely aware of it.

In the original video, which has since been removed from YouTube, a man is seen talking about a girl he met at the mall. The man then opens the door of what appears to be a bathroom to reveal a young woman tied up and pleading with him

"Why are you doing this?" she yells.