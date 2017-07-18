MS-13 Gang Members Have Been Charged With The Murders Of Young Men On Long Island

The new charges are part of a long-running investigation into the MS-13 gang by local police and the FBI.

Federal officials quietly unsealed an indictment this week charging four alleged MS-13 members with the April 2017 killings of four Long Island men “for the purpose of gaining entrance to and maintaining and increasing position” in the violent street gang.



Omar Villalta, Alexis Hernandez, Santos Ortiz-Flores, and a fourth person whose name has not been revealed are accused in the killings, whose victims ranged in age from 16 to 20. The charges are part of a superseding indictment that accuses dozens of alleged gang members of drug conspiracy charges and several other killings of Long Island youths.

Last April, the bodies of Jorge Tigre, Jefferson Villalobos, Justin Llivicura, and Michael Lopez were discovered hidden in the tall grass near a soccer field in a Long Island park. The killings sent shockwaves through an area of New York state still reeling from the killings in January 2017 of several high schoolers from the surrounding community, including two teenage girls bludgeoned to death as they walked home from school. MS-13 members were charged in March in connection with that earlier wave of killings.

According to court records unsealed on Wednesday, the victims were led to a wooden area of the park by "female MS-13 associates" who alerted the alleged killers. The gang members then attacked the victims with machetes, knives, and wooden clubs. They then dragged the victims' bodies to a more secluded part of the park where they were later discovered.

On Wednesday, authorities revealed for the first time that a fifth victim who accompanied the others to the park escaped during the attack.