Mayor Says He Heard About Alleged Coat Hanger Rape, But Town Kept It “Hush Hush”

He called for staff and coaches involved in alleged football team rape case to be fired.

The mayor of a small Idaho town reeling from a case where three white teenagers are accused of sexually assaulting a black high school football teammate who is mentally disabled with a coat hanger said Thursday he heard about the incident just days after it happened last October, KTVB reports.



"When this first happened, the community, it was hush hush. Nobody spoke about it at all," Dietrich Mayor Donald Heiken said.

The Mayor’s comments are that latest remarks that call into question how much school officials, coaches, and others in the community knew about the attack and the alleged harassment and abuse before the assault — and whether they did enough to try to stop it.

More details of what allegedly happened at Dietrich High School last October were revealed when a civil lawsuit against the school district, administrators, board members and coaches was made public this week.

According to the complaint, the three students allegedly lured the victim inside the school locker room under the pretense that they wanted to give him a hug. Instead, prosecutors said, they thrust a coat hanger in his rectum — and one of the assailants kicked the object several times.

John R.K. Howard, 18 — who transferred to Dietrich High from Keller, Texas — and Tanner Ward, 17, are being tried as adults in criminal court due to the serious nature of the crime. They could face life in prison if convicted of the charges, which include felony forcible penetration with a foreign object. Idaho law mandates that juveniles aged 14 to 18 accused of committing certain crimes on or near school campuses are charged as adults.

The third accused boy, an unnamed 16-year-old, is being charged as a juvenile.

The teen victim is 18 and graduated last year. BuzzFeed News is choosing not to name him. At an early age, the victim was diagnosed with mental disorders, including learning disabilities. When he entered Dietrich High School, he was placed in a special program for students with learning disabilities and given an individualized education program.

The victim testified about the alleged assault last week during a preliminary hearing for Ward. He said it happened after a football practice.

“I screamed,” the victim testified. “I was pretty upset. I felt really bad. A little bit betrayed and confused at the same time. It was terrible — a pain I’ve never felt.”

The victim testified that Howard and Ward harassed him before practice when they gave him a “power wedgie” that was so violent it tore his boxers.

The victim said Dietrich School District Superintendent Ben Hardcastle and Principal Stephanie Shaw interviewed him within a week of the incident. The victim said he and his mother reported the attack to Hardcastle the day after it happened.

Another teammate called to the stand Friday was inside the locker room after the team’s practice and said he witnessed the assault. He testified that Ward initiated the attack using a hanger, which Howard then kicked “five or six” times. The witness said he didn’t recall if either Ward or Howard said anything but remembered them both laughing at the victim, who appeared to be in pain.