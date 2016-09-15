“Making A Murderer's” Brendan Dassey Asks To Be Released While State Appeals Case

Dassey's conviction was overturned last month , but he is still in jail due to an appeal by prosecutors in his case. His lawyers argue that their client deserves to be released while the appeal is decided.

Lawyers for Making a Murderer’s Brendan Dassey are arguing that their client should be released from prison while the court decides whether or not to grant the state’s appeal in his murder case, according to a new motion filed in Wisconsin federal court.



The motion for Dassey’s release comes after the state filed an appeal to the judge’s decision overturning his conviction that would have led to Dassey being released in, at the most, 90 days after the ruling. The appeal by the state effectively blocks that release from happening pending further action by the court.

In their motion, Dassey’s lawyers argue that he should be released based on the judge’s finding that the court has “significant doubts” about the reliability of the confession that Dassey gave to investigators in 2006 implicating himself in the murder of Teresa Halbach. Dassey’s attorneys point out that Judge William Duffin wrote in his order that Dassey’s confession “was, as a practical matter, the entirety of the case against him.”

Duffin wrote that Dassey’s confession in the murder of Halbach was involuntary under the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Dassey was 16 when he was accused of helping his uncle, Steven Avery, murder and rape Halbach and dispose of her body in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

Halbach, a 25-year-old photographer, vanished in November 2005.

Investigators learned that she was scheduled to go to the Avery family’s salvage yard to take photos of cars for Auto Trader magazine on the day she disappeared.

Searchers then found Halbach’s car on the Avery property, and investigators discovered Halbach’s burned remains in a fire pit on the property.

Avery was subsequently arrested and charged with Halbach’s murder.

After Avery’s arrest, Dassey eventually confessed to helping his uncle with the crime, but, in his petition for release, argued that his confession had been coerced. In addition, he argued that his lawyer had a conflict of interest in the case and that he was given false promises by investigators — a claim that ultimately led Duffin to overturn the conviction.

Many viewers believed after watching the documentary that Avery had been framed for the crime by a corrupt police department.

Although Avery was the focus of the story, Dassey’s conviction was also seen by many viewers as an outrage.