The ACLU Wants The Documents From This Meeting With Trump Made Public

The request comes in a voting rights case in Kris Kobach's home state of Kansas and could reveal the Trump ally's strategy for altering federal voting laws.

Donald Trump stands with Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach before their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants the documents that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach was photographed carrying after a meeting with President Trump during the transition to be made public — a move that could potentially shed light on Kobach’s intentions as one of the president’s leading advisers on voting issues.

The ACLU has filed a motion in a Kansas voting rights case to make the documents — which went viral after they appeared to be mistakenly displayed for professional photographers with long-lens cameras during a photo op — fully available for the first time.



The request by the ACLU comes in the case Fish, et. al v. Kobach, et. al, where Kobach is accused in his official capacity of voter suppression and violating the civil rights of several state residents, including members of the League of Women Voters. The allegation is that he suppressed voting by enforcing a law that requires people to show an additional form of identification when registering to vote at their local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Earlier this year, the ACLU was successful in convincing the court to order Kobach to provide the stack of documents captured in the photo, the front page of which included language about the controversial and now-defunct federal Muslim registry program NSEERS. Kobach was the architect of NSEERS after 9/11 and the US government later abandoned it under Obama — after the 9/11 Commission concluded it had been ineffective in its goal of tracking down suspected terrorists.

It has also been reported that the document outlined potential changes to federal voting laws, which is what makes it relevant to the Kansas case.

When Kobach and his attorneys initially gave the plaintiffs in the Kansas voting rights case the documents, according to the ACLU’s motion, they marked them as “CONFIDENTIAL — SUBJECT TO PROTECTIVE ORDER.” In its argument seeking to lift this confidential classification, the ACLU cites an earlier order by the judge in the case where the court ruled, “there is no protective order in this case that would limit disclosure of defendant’s documents.”

“Given that the court has already held” that these documents are not subject to a protective order “we feel that it’s problematic and it’s part of why we’re seeking sanctions,” ACLU attorney Dale Ho told BuzzFeed News.



In addition to their request to make the documents from the Trump meeting public, the Kansas plaintiffs are also seeking attorneys’ fees from Kobach for the costs to litigate this issue and are asking the judge to let them depose Kobach about the documents.

The Kansas Secretary of State’s office responded to BuzzFeed News on Tuesday with no comment on the motion.