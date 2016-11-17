Former Homeland Security Staffer Says Muslim Registry Is "Easy" To Reinstate But "Ineffective"

Donald Trump's reported advisers are suggesting that he bring back a national registry that was started after 9/11 and discontinued in 2011.

A former Department of Homeland Security policy staffer under Presidents Bush and Obama told BuzzFeed News that if President-elect Trump wanted to reinstate the now-defunct post-9/11 registry program for immigrants from Muslim countries, it would logistically be “really easy," adding though that the program was “costly and ineffective."

Theresa Cardinal Brown, who was a member and director of the Immigration Legislation Task Force in the department's policy office in 2005 and 2006, said the National Security Entry-Exit Registration System (NSEERS) was was difficult to manage and very labor-intensive.



On the campaign trail, Trump expressed support for a registry of Muslims and called for a ban on Muslims from entering the country — a popular rallying cry at his rallies, criticized for spreading Islamophobia. This week, Reuters reported that Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach — an immigration hardliner reportedly advising Trump and the author of NSEERS — said there have been talks about Trump reactivating the program when he takes office.

Under NSEERS, men from 25 majority-Muslim countries entering the country were forced to register, get fingerprinted, and told to check in regularly with immigration officers. The program ran until 2011, when DHS deemed it redundant. However, NSEERS still remains on the books at DHS — except all 25 countries have been removed, so no registration requirements currently exist for anyone.



Brown, who overall worked at DHS from 2005 through 2011 and is now director of immigration policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, told BuzzFeed News “I’m not sure I understand the rationale for it now.”

She added that NSEERS was “costly and ineffective” and that there was “a lot of confusion around the program.” For instance, registered individuals were supposed to periodically check in with local Immigration officers, but “people weren’t given the proper follow-up information,” Brown said.

Brown recalls that the program did lead to a few thousand deportations — mostly for individuals who had overstayed their visas. No suspected terrorists or terrorist plotters identified through the system were prosecuted, she said.

In 2004, the 9/11 Commission pushed back against NSEERS and its effectiveness. That same year, a piece of the program that called for Muslim men from the designated countries already in the US to call-in to local immigration offices and register was discontinued.