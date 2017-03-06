Kansas Bar Shooting Suspect Allegedly Asked Victims If Their "Status Was Legal"

Adam Purinton, who is charged with murder and attempted murder, is also under investigation for possible hate crime charges after killing one and wounding two others at bar.

The man accused of fatally shooting one Indian immigrant and wounding two others at a bar in Kansas asked the victims if their "status was legal" before opening fire, one survivor told authorities.

According to a court affidavit obtained by BuzzFeed News, Alok Madasani told investigators that he didn’t know why the alleged shooter, 51-year-old Adam Purinton, was harassing him and his friend, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was slain in the attack at Austins Bar & Grill in Olathe, Kansas, on Feb. 22.

Thirty minutes before the shooting, Purinton, described as wearing a white T-shirt with military-style medals on it, and a white scarf around his head, began harassing the two Indian men on the patio outside the bar, the court documents state. According to witnesses, Purinton, a regular customer, told the two men, who he allegedly believed to be Middle Eastern, to "get out of my country."

Purinton was asked to leave the bar, but returned 30 minutes later wielding a handgun. Madasani told investigators that just before the shooting he heard people say, “He’s back and he has a gun!”

Purinton opened fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani. Kuchibhotla was shot at least three times and was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Madasani was shot once in the leg. After the shooting, Purinton attempted to flee the scene but 24-year-old Ian Grillot, who according to the affidavit had helped remove Purinton from the bar earlier, chased after him, thinking the gun was empty. However, Purinton turned and allegedly fired, striking Grillot in the hand and chest.

“I thought I heard nine shots, expected his magazine to be empty,” Grillot said from his hospital bed in a video interview released by KU Hospital. “So I got up and proceeded to chase him down, tried to subdue him so that the police could come in and do what they needed to do.”

“I guess I miscounted with everything going on,” Grillot added.