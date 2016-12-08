Judge Refuses To Declare Mistrial After Witness Says Charleston Church Shooter Belongs In Hell

"He is evil. There is no place on Earth for him except the pit of hell," one witness who watched her son die in the massacre testified.

CHARLESTON — A judge on Thursday declined to declare a mistrial for the Charleston church shooter after a witness told the court he belongs in "the pit of hell."

“He said he was going to kill himself. And I was counting on that,” Charleston church shooting survivor Felicia Sanders testified a day earlier at the trial for shooter Dylann Roof.

“He is evil. There is no place on Earth for him except the pit of hell,” she added.

Sanders, who was the first witness to testify for the prosecution, testified about watching her son die inside Emanuel AME church on June 17, 2015.



Her reference to hell was in response to a sole question put to her during a brief cross-examination by Roof’s lead attorney, David Bruck. He had asked her what Roof said to her before fleeing the scene after killing the nine parishioners.