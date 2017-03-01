The FBI is exploring multiple angles, BuzzFeed News has learned, including the possibility that an online troll is involved in the latest wave of bomb threats to Jewish centers and schools this week.

The FBI Cybercrime Division is among the units focusing on the spate of bomb threats to Jewish centers and schools — and one line of inquiry for the bureau is whether a “troll” is involved, a liaison between the Jewish community officials and the FBI who was briefed by federal agents told BuzzFeed News.



Paul Goldenberg, national director for Secure Community Network, a homeland security initiative focused on the Jewish community, told BuzzFeed News, "I’m sure that all perspectives are being looked at including people who are involved in trolling. We’re hearing a lot of different things."

Goldenberg, who said he has been in regular contact with high-level FBI officials, said that along with the cyberunit the FBI has engaged its criminal and civil divisions in the investigation. The FBI didn't immediately return a request for comment.

On Monday, bomb threats were called into 30 Jewish community centers and schools in at least 18 states, adding to a growing list of anti-Semitic incidents across the US this year. So far, nobody has been injured.

There have been five waves of called-in bomb threats over the first few months of this year, according to the Jewish Community Center Association, totaling 100 incidents at 81 locations in 33 states and two Canadian provinces.

Federal investigators believe the latest wave of bomb threats against Jewish centers and schools around the country was a coordinated attack perpetrated using “spoofing” technology, a tactic where a call appears to come from a friendly or known source when it is in fact coming from somebody else.

On Wednesday afternoon, Department of Homeland Security officials will hold a conference call with representatives from Jewish community centers to update them on the investigation.

“I’m running the call,” Goldenberg said. “We are very engaged in outreach and brokering communication between the JCC community and DHS.”

One official in the Jewish community who spoke to the FBI said the bureau is profiling a lone, young, and tech-savvy person in the US — though CNN, citing law enforcement officials, has reported that the calls were coming from outside the country.

Another Jewish community official told BuzzFeed News that federal investigators, during a call, said one line of investigation among many was into the possibility that an online "troll" was involved. But investigators on the call also speculated it could be anyone, including "a moron in Hungary," the official said.