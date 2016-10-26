Indiana Governor Candidates Vow To Act On Pardon Stalled By Mike Pence

The three men seeking Mike Pence's job say they will resolve a pardon request "quickly" for a wrongfully convicted man who spent 10 years in prison.

The three candidates seeking to succeed Republican vice presidential candidate Mike Pence as Indiana governor said Tuesday they would move quickly to resolve the pardon request of Keith Cooper, a man who spent 10 years in prison for crimes he did not commit, but whom Pence has declined to pardon.



In 2006, Keith Cooper was released from jail after witnesses recanted their testimony and DNA evidence cleared him of a 1996 armed robbery and attempted murder.

Five years later in 2011, Cooper filed a pardon petition that, if it were granted, would make him the first person in the state’s history granted clemency based on a finding of innocence. When his request was presented to the parole board, they found unanimously that he should be pardoned and have the two serious felony charges wiped from his record.

But after waiting for more than two years for Gov. Mike Pence to act on the board’s decision, Cooper learned last month that the GOP vice presidential candidate won’t act — unless Cooper can prove to the governor’s administration that all other judicial remedies have been exhausted.

“To our knowledge, Mr. Cooper has not filed a petition with the courts in Elkhart County to determine whether post-conviction relief is available,” Gov. Pence’s general counsel Mark Ahearn wrote in a letter to Cooper this month.

“I’m tired of people judging me by that conviction. That [Department of Correction] number. That’s not who I am,” Cooper told BuzzFeed News in August. “Man, I know that better than my own Social Security number.”