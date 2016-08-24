Illinois Governor Signs New Law Targeting Chicago Gun Trafficking Epidemic





Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signed into law this week a bill that aims to stop the flow of illegal guns from other states with more lax firearms laws by coming down hard on gun traffickers. However, civil liberties advocates question how effective the new law will be.

"We must stand up and help our kids and our communities find safety from violence," said Governor Rauner in a press release announcing the signing of HB 6303.

The new law makes it a felony to bring guns into Illinois with the intent to sell them by a person who has not been issued a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card by the state.

Under the new law, an individual convicted of gun trafficking will face from 15 to 30 years in prison. Previously, the offense carried as little as a year in jail.

"Children are often in the crossfire. They’re vulnerable and impressionable. They deserve to see better things in the world,” Rauner said. “They deserve to feel safe in their own homes. They should not fear that guns will take the life of their friends, their family members, or even themselves. They should not live in fear or have their innocence shattered."

The governor said that because this law exempts anyone with a FOID card from being targeted it ensures that guns will not be taken out of the hands of anyone that safely and legally carries a firearm.

The Governor signed the bill at the Illinois State Police crime lab in Chicago and was joined by House Republican Leader Jim Durkin (R-Western Springs) and Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno (R-Lemont), the chief legislative sponsors of the bill.

"425 people have been murdered by firearms in Chicago this year and another 2,320 have been shot and wounded. Each weekend in Chicago is bloodier than the last," House Republican Leader Durkin said. "Many of the shootings involved illegally acquired guns by Chicago street gangs."

