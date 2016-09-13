High School Student Who Was Brutally Sodomized With Pool Cue During Hazing Assault Files Lawsuit

The victim claims school officials in Tennessee turned a blind eye to a culture of violent hazing that preceded his assault.

A Tennessee high school basketball player who required surgery after three of his teammates sodomized him with a pool cue has filed a federal lawsuit claiming administrators had turned a blind eye to a culture of violent hazing male athletes.

The Ooltewah High School student, a juvenile identified as John Doe, was sodomized inside a cabin during a 2015 overnight team trip.

According to the complaint, on Dec. 22, two teammates “pinned [the victim] down face down on a bed, one lying across his back while the other held down his hips.” Another student then “used both his hands to ram a pool cue into [the victim], forcefully penetrating through two layers of his clothing and sodomizing him, while John screamed in pain. The assailants dropped the pool cue and ran out of the room."

The victim suffered internal injuries and required emergency surgery to have the tip of the cue removed from his bladder.



The three teammates involved in the incident admitted to the attack when questioned by a detective, however, the Hamilton County Board of Education wasn't fully informed of the incident until Dec. 30, the same day the Department of Children’s Services intake hotline received a call about the assault. The team, meanwhile, continued to participate in a tournament, playing four more games before the rest of their season was cancelled.

According to the complaint, Coach Andre “Tank” Montgomery had met with the team after the attack and told the players, “We’re a family, and what goes on in the family stays in the family.”

The three students involved in the attack were eventually convicted in juvenile court of aggravated assault charges, and one of them was found guilty of aggravated rape. All three are awaiting sentencing.

The lawsuit claims Hamilton County Board of Education, high school principal James Jarvis, Athletic Director Jesse Nayadley, and Montgomery "created a climate in which such misconduct was tolerated, thus encouraging continued and repeated misconduct and proximately causing injury to [the victim]."