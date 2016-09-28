High School Football Players "More Likely Than Not" Raped Teammate With Coat Hanger

An internal investigation by school administrators in a small Idaho town found that high school football players likely assaulted a teammate with a coat hanger.





A black high school student with mental disabilities in Idaho was "more likely than not" sexually assaulted by his white football teammates who inserted a coat hanger into his anus in 2015, according to a new court filing.

The documents, first reported on by the Idaho Statesmen, appeared last week in a civil lawsuit brought by the alleged 18-year-old victim, who claims Dietrich High School officials and coaches turned a blind eye to months of racially charged abuse to occur, culminating with coat hanger incident on Oct. 22, 2015.

One of the players, John R.K. Howard, 18, is accused along with two other Dietrich High School football teammates of luring Antwon McDaniel into the locker room after practice and shoving a coat hanger into his rectum. Prosecutors say Howard then kicked the hanger multiple times.

The new court filings in the civil case includes two investigative reports filed by school Superintendent Benjamin Hardcastle, who is a defendant in the lawsuit.

The investigation found that the victim was given a “wedgie” that ripped his boxers. After practice, he was then assaulted with the hanger.

Hardcastle wrote that based on his investigation, it is possible that another football player told the assailants to stop, to which one of his teammates responded, “Shut up or I’ll do the same thing to you.”

On other occasions one of the players involved “dry humped” or simulated having anal sex with other younger players, Hardcastle wrote, adding that the victim had also told his mother that he had previously been choked and shot with a pellet gun.