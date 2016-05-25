High School Football Players Charged With Raping Teammate With Mental Disabilities

Three white students face sexual assault charges that they raped a black teenager with mental disabilities in a locker room in 2015. Two of the teens, charged as adults, could face life in prison if convicted.

Three white high school football players in Idaho are facing charges of sexually assaulting a black teammate with mental disabilities after months of racially charged harassment.



Last October, the three students allegedly lured the victim inside the Dietrich High School locker room under the pretense that they wanted to give him a hug. Instead, prosecutors said, they thrust a coat hanger in his rectum — and one of the assailants kicked the object several times.

John R.K. Howard, 18 — who transferred to Dietrich High from Keller, Texas — and Tanner Ward, 17, are being tried as adults due to the serious nature of the crime. They could face life in prison if convicted of the charges, which include felony forcible penetration with a foreign object. Idaho law mandates that juveniles aged 14 to 18 accused of committing certain crimes on or near school campuses are charged as adults.

The third accused boy, an unnamed 16-year-old, is being charged as a juvenile.

The teen victim is 18 and graduated last year. BuzzFeed News is choosing not to name him. At an early age, the victim was diagnosed with mental disorders, including learning disabilities. When he entered Dietrich High School, he was placed in a special program for students with learning disabilities and given an individualized education program.

The victim testified about the alleged assault last week during a preliminary hearing for Ward. He said it happened on Oct. 22, 2015, after a football practice.

“I screamed,” the victim testified. “I was pretty upset. I felt really bad. A little bit betrayed and confused at the same time. It was terrible — a pain I’ve never felt.”

The victim testified that Howard and Ward harassed him before practice when they gave him a “power wedgie” that was so violent it tore his boxers.

The victim said Dietrich School District Superintendent Ben Hardcastle and Principal Stephanie Shaw interviewed him within a week of the incident. The victim said he and his mother reported the attack to Hardcastle the day after it happened.

“As far as we know, we’re not sure of their internal investigation. We’re going to find out,” one of the attorneys for the family, Lee Schlender, told BuzzFeed News in an interview on Wednesday.

Friday’s hearing was the first time details of the assault were made public — a judge sealed records in the case at the request of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, which took over the investigation in November and charged the three teenagers on March 4, MagicValley.com reports.

Another teammate called to the stand Friday was inside the locker room after the team’s practice and said he witnessed the assault. He testified that Ward initiated the attack using a hanger, which Howard then kicked “five or six” times. The witness said he didn’t recall if either Ward or Howard said anything but remembered them both laughing at the victim, who appeared to be in pain.