Florida Teen Accused Of Beating Grandma To Death After She Hid His Beer

A Florida teen is facing murder charges after he allegedly beat his 69-year-old grandmother to death in a fight over beer.



The Florida Times-Union reports that 18-year-old Dylan Nicholas Broughman became enraged after his grandmother, Joyce Ann Courson, hid his beer while he was showering at their Jacksonville home on October 10. He is accused of allegedly kicking her, punching her in the face, and throwing her into a wall.

Broughman was initially charged with battery of a person over the age of 65. A week later, Courson succumbed to her injuries and the charges were upgraded to murder.

“She took the beer and he just flipped out and I guess she wouldn’t tell him where she put it, so he started punching holes in the wall, then destroying the house pretty much and then blaming her,” Dillon Ross, a 22-year-old roommate who was home during the fight, told the Florida Times-Union. “I didn’t think anything of it until I heard this ridiculous crash. That’s when it was like this turned into something crazy. After the crash, I heard the grandmother screaming for help.”