Florida Election Day Workers Fired For Interfering At The Polls

Two clerks in Broward County were fired and two poll watchers were asked to leave a polling site after an incident.

Election Day workers at a polling place in Pompano Beach Florida were relieved of their duties for “interfering” and “obstructing” the voting process, the Broward County Supervisor of Elections confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Spokesperson Tonya Edwards said that two clerks, a Republican and a Democrat, were fired for “not adhering to the policies” of the county at a polling site at the Herb Skolknick Community Center. She said that two replacements were immediately called to step in. She said that two poll watchers were also asked to leave the premises.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they were called about the incident.

“We were asked to come to the polling location just to stand by while the supervisor of elections office resolved the issue,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

One of the election clerks who was dismissed, David Booth, a Republican, confirmed to NBC Miami that he and a female clerk were dismissed earlier Tuesday and asked to leave the polling site.

“It doesn't look good. It really doesn't look good,” Booth told NBC Miami. “It looks like they're trying to do something dishonest.”

Edwards said that voting was not interrupted and continued without incident.