First Person Convicted Of "Revenge Porn" In Oregon Gets Jail Sentence

A 31-year-old Oregon man is going to jail for six months after he published sexual videos of an ex online. He's the first person in the state convicted and sentenced for "revenge porn."

An Oregon man who published videos he filmed of himself and an ex-girlfriend on porn websites without the woman’s consent became the first person convicted under the state’s “revenge porn” law this week.



Benjamin Barber, 31, was convicted of five counts of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and given a six-month jail sentence plus five months probation, according to authorities.

But Barber, who admits to filming and disseminating the sexually explicit content, believes he did nothing wrong and, in fact, is the real victim in this case.

In a bizarre interview with local CBS News affiliate KOIN 6 Barber told a reporter, “I understand that the judge was increasingly offended by my arguments that if the person owns the copyright and it is them that appears in it, they shouldn’t be arrested or charged.”

Asked if he thought what he did was creepy, Barber said, “I understand that people are going to think I look creepy. I have a blown out eye.”

He added that he believes Oregon’s revenge porn law, one of many passed by states around the country over the last few years, is “literally unconstitutional.” Barber told KOIN 6 he is suing the state for violating his first amendment rights.