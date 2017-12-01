The Feds Have Issued A Warrant For The Man Acquitted Of Kate Steinle's Murder

The DOJ says that Jose Ines Garcia Zarate violated the conditions of his supervised release by possessing a weapon.

The Department of Justice on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of the undocumented immigrant acquitted on murder charges in the 2015 shooting death of 32-year-old Kate Steinle on a San Francisco pier.



The warrant states that Jose Ines Garcia Zarate violated the conditions of his supervised release because he was found guilty in the Steinle case of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In the warrant, DOJ officials point to an “existing federal detainer” requiring Garcia Zarate “be remanded into the custody of US Marshals Service to be transported to the Western District of Texas.”

Garcia Zarate is currently being held in state custody in California where he is scheduled to be sentenced in mid-December. Depending on the sentence he receives for the gun charge, a DOJ official confirmed that Garcia Zarate could be taken into federal custody then or after he serves his sentence.



Immigration and Customs Enforcement deputy director Tom Homan has previously said that, following the conclusion of the case, ICE “will work to take custody of Mr. Garcia Zarate and ultimately remove him from the country.”

Garcia Zarate, who was in the US illegally after five previous deportations, had been released from a San Francisco jail several months before the Steinle shooting in spite of a request by federal immigration authorities that he continue to be detained. The case drew attention to San Francisco's "sanctuary city" policies, which then-candidate Donald Trump blamed for Steinle's death at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

In a 2015 interview, Garcia Zarate admitted to firing the gun, but said that it was an accident.

During the trial, Garcia Zarate’s lawyers presented evidence that the bullet ricocheted off the ground, which they argued showed that it was an accident.

Prosecutors argued that Garcia Zarate brought the gun with him and pointed it at Steinle after sitting on the pier for more than 20 minutes and thinking about his actions.

"He did kill someone. He took the life of a young, vibrant, beautiful, cherished woman by the name of Kate Steinle," San Francisco Deputy District Attorney Diana Garcia told the jury on Nov. 21, according to the AP.

Defense attorney Matt Gonzalez had, on Nov. 20, told jurors that prosecutors' version of events was a "wild narrative of a desire to hurt someone he does not know."

Jurors acquitted Garcia Zarate of first-degree murder charges on Thursday after six days of deliberations.