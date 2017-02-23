BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

“Down The Hill”: A Teen Girl Killed In Indiana Captured Cell Phone Audio Of The Suspect

news

“Down The Hill”: A Teen Girl Killed In Indiana Captured Cell Phone Audio Of The Suspect

One of the teen girls killed after disappearing during a hike in Indiana recorded cell phone audio of a suspect saying "down the hill," according to investigators in the case. Hear the audio police are hoping cracks the case.

By Mike Hayes

Headshot of Mike Hayes

Mike Hayes

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 23, 2017, at 10:38 a.m. ET

On Valentine’s Day, the bodies of Abigail Williams, 13, and Liberty Rose Lynn German, 14, both from Delphi, Indiana, were found in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail, according to Indiana State Police. The two teens had been reported missing the previous day by family members.

Liberty German and Abigail Williams
FBI

Liberty German and Abigail Williams

Their bodies were discovered by volunteers who were helping in an organized search for the girls. The case was ruled a double homicide, but no suspects have been arrested.

Now, police are reporting what they hope is a major break in the case. Cell phone audio recovered from German’s phone reveal that the teen captured a suspect saying, “down the hill.” LISTEN:

SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud
w.soundcloud.com

Investigators believe the voice is from a person who was involved in the murders of the teens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this week, Indiana State Police released an image of a middle-aged white man, also recovered from German’s phone, whom police are seeking to identify.

Media Advisory (Update: Delphi Double Murder Investigation) - https://t.co/NssCqt4zuY
Sgt. Tony Slocum @ISPPeru

Media Advisory (Update: Delphi Double Murder Investigation) - https://t.co/NssCqt4zuY

Reply Retweet Favorite

"She had the presence of mind to have the phone on and to capture video as well as audio," ISP Capt. David Bursten said at a press conference Wednesday where the audio was released.

ISP calls Libby German (right) a 'Hero' for recording suspect on phone. Good family friend: "She would do anything… https://t.co/1oGdJSoCQ2
Mike Pelton @MikePeltonRTV6

ISP calls Libby German (right) a 'Hero' for recording suspect on phone. Good family friend: "She would do anything… https://t.co/1oGdJSoCQ2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Investigators in Carroll County have received 500+ new tips in Delphi murders since yesterday's press conference @rtv6
Mike Pelton @MikePeltonRTV6

Investigators in Carroll County have received 500+ new tips in Delphi murders since yesterday's press conference @rtv6

Reply Retweet Favorite

The FBI has issued a Most Wanted poster for the suspect pictured in the photo released from German's phone. Investigators are not saying if they believe the man pictured in the photo is the same person as the voice in the audio recording or if the man is the main suspect in the girls' killing.

UPDATE: Authorities have increased the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case to $50,000.

Update Delphi Homicides: Reward Up to $50,000 https://t.co/RNQYg3R3rH
Indiana State Police @IndStatePolice

Update Delphi Homicides: Reward Up to $50,000 https://t.co/RNQYg3R3rH

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT