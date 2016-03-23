BuzzFeed News

Donald Trump Threatened To "Spill The Beans" On Ted Cruz's Wife — Twice

After an anti-Trump campaign used a photo of his wife in an ad, Donald Trump tweeted, then deleted, then tweeted again about Ted Cruz's wife.

By Mike Hayes

Posted on March 22, 2016, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump did not take kindly to a recent Facebook attack ad featuring his wife, Melania. It was paid for by the anti-Trump group Make America Awesome, which was trying to drive Mormon turnout at the Utah and Arizona primaries.

Make America Awesome

Trump decided his Republican rival, Ted Cruz, was behind the ads. So he tweeted this:

Stefan Becket @becket

Then he promptly deleted it, setting off a lot of disbelief! Did Trump think he went too far?

Donie O'Sullivan @donie

Apparently not. Trump just forgot to add his branding — he calls Cruz Lyin' Ted Cruz. He reposted this within minutes:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

BuzzFeed News reached out to the Trump campaign and asked what he meant by "spill the beans" on Cruz's wife and we are waiting to hear back.

Liz Mair, a Republican strategist whose anti-Trump super PAC Make America Awesome launched the Facebook campaign, then took to Twitter to say it wasn't Cruz's ad:

Liz Mair @LizMair

Then she called him "Trumpkins":

Liz Mair @LizMair

Then Cruz defended his wife:

Ted Cruz @tedcruz

There are 230 days until the general election.

