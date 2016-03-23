Donald Trump Threatened To "Spill The Beans" On Ted Cruz's Wife — Twice

After an anti-Trump campaign used a photo of his wife in an ad, Donald Trump tweeted, then deleted, then tweeted again about Ted Cruz's wife.

Trump decided his Republican rival, Ted Cruz, was behind the ads. So he tweeted this:

Donald Trump just tweeted about Ted Cruz's wife. Then deleted it. Almost immediately.

Then he promptly deleted it, setting off a lot of disbelief! Did Trump think he went too far?

Lyin' Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin' Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!

Apparently not. Trump just forgot to add his branding — he calls Cruz Lyin' Ted Cruz. He reposted this within minutes:

BuzzFeed News reached out to the Trump campaign and asked what he meant by "spill the beans" on Cruz's wife and we are waiting to hear back.