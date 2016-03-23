Donald Trump Threatened To "Spill The Beans" On Ted Cruz's Wife — Twice
After an anti-Trump campaign used a photo of his wife in an ad, Donald Trump tweeted, then deleted, then tweeted again about Ted Cruz's wife.
Republican frontrunner Donald Trump did not take kindly to a recent Facebook attack ad featuring his wife, Melania. It was paid for by the anti-Trump group Make America Awesome, which was trying to drive Mormon turnout at the Utah and Arizona primaries.
Trump decided his Republican rival, Ted Cruz, was behind the ads. So he tweeted this:
Then he promptly deleted it, setting off a lot of disbelief! Did Trump think he went too far?
Apparently not. Trump just forgot to add his branding — he calls Cruz Lyin' Ted Cruz. He reposted this within minutes:
BuzzFeed News reached out to the Trump campaign and asked what he meant by "spill the beans" on Cruz's wife and we are waiting to hear back.
Liz Mair, a Republican strategist whose anti-Trump super PAC Make America Awesome launched the Facebook campaign, then took to Twitter to say it wasn't Cruz's ad:
Then she called him "Trumpkins":
Then Cruz defended his wife:
There are 230 days until the general election.
-
