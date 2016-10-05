BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Donald Trump Is Live Tweeting The VP Debate So Here We Go

politics

Donald Trump Is Live Tweeting The VP Debate So Here We Go

He just couldn't let Mike Pence have 90 minutes to himself.

By Mike Hayes

Headshot of Mike Hayes

Mike Hayes

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 9:10 p.m. ET

A couple hours before the big 2016 vice presidential debate, Donald Trump announced that he planned to live tweet it.

I will be watching the great Governor @Mike_Pence and live tweeting the VP debate tonight starting at 8:30pm est! Enjoy!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

I will be watching the great Governor @Mike_Pence and live tweeting the VP debate tonight starting at 8:30pm est! Enjoy!

Reply Retweet Favorite

One could ask, might this distract from the VP candidates, Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence?

@realDonaldTrump Let him have one night to himself.
pourmecoffee @pourmecoffee

@realDonaldTrump Let him have one night to himself.

Reply Retweet Favorite

His campaign enlisted a squad of four aides to be with Trump while he tweeted the debate.

Aides present tonight as Trump live tweets, per Jason Miller: Steve Bannon Hope Hicks Stephen Miller Dan Scavino
Vaughn Hillyard @VaughnHillyard

Aides present tonight as Trump live tweets, per Jason Miller: Steve Bannon Hope Hicks Stephen Miller Dan Scavino

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
gifrific.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Yep, it is happening!

Here we go - Enjoy!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Here we go - Enjoy!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Both are looking good! Now we begin!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Both are looking good! Now we begin!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump gave the early edge to his guy Pence, was not impressed with Kaine's appearance.

.@mike_pence is doing a great job - so far, no contest!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@mike_pence is doing a great job - so far, no contest!

Reply Retweet Favorite
"@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies"
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

"@Jnelson52722: @realDonaldTrump @Susiesentinel Kaine looks like an evil crook out of the Batman movies"

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He used this opporunity as debate spectator to throw jabs at Kaine with some hashtag gusto #bigleaguetruth

.@timkaine is the ANTI-DEFENSE SENATOR. #VPDebate #BigLeagueTruth https://t.co/qWkvGFARA1
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@timkaine is the ANTI-DEFENSE SENATOR. #VPDebate #BigLeagueTruth https://t.co/qWkvGFARA1

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@timkaine is wrong for defense: https://t.co/QN9qqoq1kH #BigLeagueTruth #VPDebate
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

.@timkaine is wrong for defense: https://t.co/QN9qqoq1kH #BigLeagueTruth #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite

And he had to plenty to tweet out about Clinton in ALL CAPS, too.

CLINTON IS WEAK ON NORTH KOREA: https://t.co/8pRednmnFX #VPDebate
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

CLINTON IS WEAK ON NORTH KOREA: https://t.co/8pRednmnFX #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
CLINTON’S FLAILING SYRIA POLICY WAS JUDGED A FAILURE: https://t.co/ICZxn7Q3vZ #VPDebate
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

CLINTON’S FLAILING SYRIA POLICY WAS JUDGED A FAILURE: https://t.co/ICZxn7Q3vZ #VPDebate

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

He's keeping it pretty cool, retweeting his followers and letting their emotion do the talking.

"@Gsimmons03Ginny: @realDonaldTrump ..Kaine is awful, Trump and Pence are the ticket..no more lies, we are ready to see America Great Again!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

"@Gsimmons03Ginny: @realDonaldTrump ..Kaine is awful, Trump and Pence are the ticket..no more lies, we are ready to see America Great Again!

Reply Retweet Favorite
"@AnyoneTennis: @timkaine Cannot believe how often the moderator interrupts #Pence vs the other guy...so obvious @FoxNews" So true!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

"@AnyoneTennis: @timkaine Cannot believe how often the moderator interrupts #Pence vs the other guy...so obvious @FoxNews" So true!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump calls it.

Mike Pence won big. We should all be proud of Mike!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Mike Pence won big. We should all be proud of Mike!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT