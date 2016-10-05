Donald Trump Is Live Tweeting The VP Debate So Here We Go
He just couldn't let Mike Pence have 90 minutes to himself.
A couple hours before the big 2016 vice presidential debate, Donald Trump announced that he planned to live tweet it.
One could ask, might this distract from the VP candidates, Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Mike Pence?
His campaign enlisted a squad of four aides to be with Trump while he tweeted the debate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Yep, it is happening!
Trump gave the early edge to his guy Pence, was not impressed with Kaine's appearance.
ADVERTISEMENT
He used this opporunity as debate spectator to throw jabs at Kaine with some hashtag gusto #bigleaguetruth
And he had to plenty to tweet out about Clinton in ALL CAPS, too.
ADVERTISEMENT
He's keeping it pretty cool, retweeting his followers and letting their emotion do the talking.
Trump calls it.
-
Michael Hayes is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Mike Hayes at mike@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.