Donald Trump Insists The Exonerated Central Park Five Are Guilty In Rape Case

Donald Trump insists the five men who were exonerated for the rape of a jogger in Central Park in 1989 are actually guilty.

"They admitted they were guilty," the Republican presidential candidate told CNN this week. “The police doing the original investigation say they were guilty. The fact that that case was settled with so much evidence against them is outrageous. And the woman, so badly injured, will never be the same."

In 1989, five teenage boys were arrested and charged after a 28-year-old woman was found brutally beaten and sexually assaulted in the New York City park. After long interrogations, the teens, who became known as the “Central Park Five,” confessed to the crime. They each pleaded not guilty at trial, but were convicted and sentenced to prison.

But in 2002, the charges were dropped against the men after convicted murderer and rapist Matias Reyes confessed. Investigators were also able to find DNA connecting Reyes to the Central Park rape. No DNA evidence linking any of the five teens was ever recovered. And in 2014, the Central Park Five were awarded a $41 million settlement from the city.

Trump’s connection to the Central Park Five case dates back to the early days of the investigation. Just two weeks after the news broke of the attack, and before any of the teens had faced trial, Trump took out a full-page ad in the New York Daily News suggesting that the accused teens should face the death penalty with the headline: “Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back The Police!”



“I want to hate these muggers and murderers,” Trump wrote. “They should be forced to suffer and, when they kill, they should be executed for their crimes. They must serve as examples so that others will think long and hard before committing a crime or an act of violence.”