DC Police Release Video, Name Of Officer Who Fired Shots In Fatal Shooting Of Terrence Sterling

The Washington, DC, mayor’s office released the body camera footage Tuesday that shows the aftermath of the fatal officer-involved shooting of Terrence Sterling. Officials confirmed in their release that the officer’s body camera “was not activated until some moments after the shooting.” [WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT]

The mayor’s office identified the officer who shot Sterling as Brian Trainer, 27, a four-year member of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Sterling was spotted “driving erratically” on his motorcycle on Sept. 11 around 4:20 a.m. When officers attempted to pull Sterling over, he rammed his motorcycle into the police cruiser’s passenger door just as Trainer was trying to exit the car, according to police. Trainer then fired at Sterling, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Trainer has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, police said.