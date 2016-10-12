Officials Say A Deadly Connecticut Plane Crash Was An "Intentional Act"

The pilot was killed in the crash, but a surviving passenger told police the plane was brought down intentionally.

A small plane that crashed on a busy Connecticut street Tuesday, killing one, was brought down by an “intentional act,” safety officials said Wednesday.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said its initial investigation has found the crash was intentional.

“In light of that information and in accordance with established procedures the NTSB is in the process of transferring the lead for the investigation from NTSB to the FBI,” the agency said in a statement.

The Federal Aviation Association also confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the FBI is now handling the investigation.