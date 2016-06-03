Chicago Releases 300 Videos From Police Misconduct Investigations

The city agency that oversees the investigation of alleged police misconduct published information from 101 cases on Friday. (WARNING: Some Content Graphic)

Video released Friday shows Zainul Hussain on the ground after being shot by Chicago police.

The Chicago watchdog agency that oversees investigations of alleged misconduct in the city's police department released a trove of investigation materials Friday, including over 300 video recordings from open cases.

The Independent Police Review Authority officials said Friday that the recordings came from cases comprising three different categories:

* Officer-involved shootings

* Officer-involved taser use that results in death or great bodily harm

* Incidents of death or great bodily harm (other than self-inflicted harm) that occur in police custody

As first reported by the Chicago Tribune and other local media outlets, IPRA sent out a memo late last month stating that it would publish the materials online as part of a new policy to release video, audio, and police reports to the public within 60-90 days of an investigation being opening.

The decision to release the recordings comes as officials continue to try to mitigate the damage done to the public's perception of law enforcement and city politicians largely tied to the what many see as poor handling of the shooting of Laquan McDonald and the related video evidence.

McDonald was shot 16 times by CPD Officer Jason Van Dyke, who was charged with first-degree murder. A Cook County judge said Thursday he would appoint a special prosecutor to handle Van Dyke's case.

At noon on Friday, IPRA's new portal went live on its website while at the same time the hundreds of video clips were made public on the agency's Vimeo channel.

Here are several of the most noteworthy clips that BuzzFeed News has been able to find while mining the database. (Warning: Some Graphic Content)