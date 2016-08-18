Chicago Police Chief Wants To Fire Seven Officers Involved In Laquan McDonald Shooting

CPD Superintendent sent his recommendation to the Police Board on Thursday.

In this still image taken from a police vehicle dash camera relased by the Chicago Police Department on November 24, 2015, Laquan McDonald falls to the ground after being shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson recommended Thursday that seven officers who lied during the investigation of the Laquan McDonald shooting be fired.



The move by Johnson comes after Inspector General Joseph Ferguson issued his report, commissioned by the Independent Police Review Board, which reportedly recommended ten officers be fired for their roles in the Laquan McDonald case.

A spokesperson for the Chicago Police confirmed to BuzzFeed News that the Department will recommend the termination of seven of those officers to the Police Board, which will ultimately decide whether the officers will be fired.

“The officers have been relieved of their police powers prior to the determination of the Police Board. Two of the officers cited in the report have since retired,” spokesman Frank Giancamilli said in a statement.

“With respect to the tenth officer, CPD respectfully disagrees with the OIG’s recommendation for separation and feels that there is insufficient evidence to prove those respective allegations,” he said.