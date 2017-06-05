This Breitbart Writer Was Fired After She Posted An Anti-Muslim Tweet

On Saturday, Katie McHugh tweeted: "There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there. #LondonBridge."

A writer for the right-wing website Breitbart.com has been fired after tweeting anti-Muslim remarks in the wake of the recent terrorist attacks in London, CNN reports.



On Saturday, Katie McHugh sent out a tweet that her own Breitbart colleagues told CNN they found “appalling” and “dumb” in which she wrote: "There would be no deadly terror attacks in the U.K. if Muslims didn’t live there," using the #LondonBridge hashtag.

In one response, actor Pej Vahdat tweeted at McHugh, "You’re a real moron." She replied, "You’re an indian." (Vahdat is actually Iranian-American.)

CNN reports that Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow announced to the site's staff on Monday that McHugh had been fired.

McHugh confirmed the firing in a tweet saying that the website fired her for "telling the truth about Islam and Muslim immigration."