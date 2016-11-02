Black Mississippi Church Burned And Vandalized With "Vote Trump" Graffiti

The fire, which was determined to be arson, is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

A fire that badly damaged a historically black church in Mississippi Tuesday and vandalized with "Vote Trump" graffiti was determined to be arson, officials said.

Greenville Fire Chief Ruben Brown Sr. told the Associated Press that an $11,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever started the fire at Hopewell Baptist Church, which Mayor Errick Simmons called a hate crime.

"We consider it a hate crime ... because of the political message which we believe was intended to interfere with worship and intimidate voters," Simmons told the AP. "This act is a direct assault on people's right to freely worship."

Only a soot-stained brick wall of the historical church remained standing, while the pulpit and pews were left charred by the fire.

"It definitely will have to be reconstructed from front to back," Brown said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which authorities believe was set around 9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC News reported.



The FBI and other federal agencies are also investigating the incident.

“The FBI Jackson Division is aware of the situation in Greenville, and we are working with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to determine if any civil rights crimes were committed,” FBI spokesman Brett Carr said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.