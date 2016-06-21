Attorney General Loretta Lynch: Orlando Shooting Clearly An Act Of Terror And Hate

The attorney general arrived in Orlando on Tuesday to meet with survivors of the shooting, in which 49 people were killed and 53 others were injured.

Attorney General for the United States Loretta Lynch and Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer hug in the main lobby of City Hall following the Pulse night club shootings last week in Orlando.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Tuesday for an on-the-ground update on the Pulse nightclub shooting in which 49 people were killed.

Lynch, who was also due to meet with survivors, also warned that investigators may never fully know what truly motived gunman Omar Mateen to carry out the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

"I can't tell you that we will ever narrow it down to one motivation," she said.

Thousands around the world have gathered in solidarity with the LGBT community in the wake of the shooting, which in addition to the dead, injured 53 others at the popular gay nightclub.

Little new information on the federal investigation was released Tuesday as investigators continue to interview witnesses, process the crime the scene, and analyze Mateen's behavior prior to the event.

"People often act out of more than one motivations — this was clearly an act of terror and an act of hate," Lynch said.