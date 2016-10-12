Attorney: Donald Trump Will Have To Answer Teen's Rape Accusation In Court

A woman claims Trump raped her at a party in 1994 when she was just 13 years old.

The attorney for a woman accusing Donald Trump of raping her in 1994 when she was 13 years old has told BuzzFeed News the case against the Republican presidential candidate will be tried in court — and Trump himself will have to answer the accusations under oath.



"This case, based on the sworn declarations of the victim and two corroborating witnesses, will be tried in court, where the defendants will be required to answer questions under oath and pursuant to the rules of evidence," said attorney Cheney Mason in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Trump has vehemently denied the rape claims, which are being filed in a New York civil court for a third time.

Mason signed on this week to represent the plaintiff, who filed her complaint as "Jane Doe," according to court records. He is best known as the defense attorney for Casey Anthony, the Florida woman acquitted on charges of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008.

Donald Trump is accused of having forcible sex with the plaintiff while attending a party at the NYC apartment of convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to the complaint. The plaintiff also claims that Epstein raped her twice at two such parties.

Two witnesses provided affidavits filed by the plaintiff under the names "Joan Doe" and "Tiffany Doe" that back up the woman's story.

"Joan Doe" claims that the plaintiff told her about the assaults in 1994–95 shortly after they are alleged to have occurred.

“Tiffany Doe" claims that she witnessed Trump and Epstein rape the plaintiff multiple times. In her affidavit, she admits to acting as a “recruiter” allegedly hired by Epstein to attract young women to parties at his apartment.

"I would say the same thing I’ve said a million times. The allegations are reckless, irresponsible, and categorically untrue,” Trump attorney Alan Garten told BuzzFeed News this week. “To discuss them is unfair. This happened a long time ago. I don’t even want to get into it, because it gives credibility.”



Last week, a 2005 hot mic conversation was released of Trump implying he sexually assaults women by grabbing them "by the pussy" and kissing them without their consent. The recording caused upheaval in the Republican Party, but Trump said at Sunday's presidential debate said he’s never sexually assaulted a woman, calling his remarks "locker room talk."

On Wednesday, BuzzFeed News reported that four women who competed in the 1997 Miss Teen USA beauty pageant said Donald Trump walked into the dressing room while contestants — some as young as 15 — were changing.



An initial hearing has been scheduled in the "Jane Doe" case for Dec. 16, 2016.