AR-15 Maker Says It's Not Responsible For The Sandy Hook Massacre Because It Didn't Sell The Rifle

Gun companies being sued by the families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims are trying to get the case thrown out.

Remington Arms, a manufacturer of the AR-15 rifle — used by Adam Lanza to kill 27 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 — argued in court Monday that because they didn't put the gun in the hands of the shooter they shouldn't be held liable for the carnage.

The gunmaker's comments came during a key hearing to determine if a lawsuit brought by victims' families will go forward. The defendants also include gun distributor Camfour and Riverview Sales, the store where the mother of the shooter, Nancy Lanza, purchased the high-powered rifle for her son.

The defendants have argued the case should be stricken under a 2005 federal law protecting firearms dealers from liability when one of their products ends up in the hands of a criminal committing a crime.

But the Sandy Hook families say the law, known as the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, does not absolve the defendants of wrongdoing because, as dealers of the gun, they were negligent in how they marketed what they call a military-grade, weapon of war to civilians.

In arguments Monday, James Vogts, a defense attorney for Remington, said what the plaintiffs sought to create “an absolute liability” scheme.

“The manufacturer is two, three times removed from the sale,” Vogts said.

The defense added that plaintiffs hadn't sufficiently defined Remington as a seller and that Camphor, the distributor, was merely making sure the gun arrived on Riverview Sales’ shelf. And in defense of Riverview, attorneys said that the store was also not negligent since the gun was legally sold to Nancy Lanza.

“The firearm was used by Adam Lanza, it wasn’t used by Nancy Lanza, Campfor, or Remington,” Vogts said.

“It’s very clear that Nancy Lanza never visited the Sandy Hook school with a firearm,” added Peter Barry, counsel for Riverview Sales.

The crowd inside the Bridgeport, Connecticut courtroom, made up of many of the plaintiffs and their family members, stirred as Barry added that he was unsure if Nancy Lanza was aware of the “negative mental effects” of her son — who was on the autism spectrum and struggled at school and in social situations — at the time she bought the AR-15.