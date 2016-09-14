Another Couple Was Allegedly Found Overdosed On Heroin With A Child In The Car

This is the third such case reported this week where adults allegedly overdosed with a child in the car.

A North Carolina couple was found passed out in a parked car from an apparent heroin overdose on Monday with their three-year-old child in the vehicle, the Goldsboro Police Department said.



Police said they responded to anonymous tip about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a McDonalds. At the scene, police allegedly found Steven McCullen, 27, and Christine McCullen, 26, with open and unopened packages of what is suspected to be heroin, along with several syringes.

Police said the child was unharmed and taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital to be evaluated. Wayne County Social Services has taken custody of the child.

The child’s parents survived and were taken to jail where they were charged with possession of a schedule one drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse. The driver, Steven McCullen was also charged with DWI. He received a $12,000 secure bond, while Christine McCullen received a $10,000 secure bond.

In a press release announcing the arrests, police thanked the anonymous caller “who possibly saved the lives of these two individuals.”

This case is the latest in the string of incidents around the country where overdose victims were found unconscious with children in cars.

On Friday, police in East Liverpool, Ohio, posted two graphic photos on Facebook showing a couple overdosing on drugs in the front seat of a car while a 4-year-old child sits in the backseat.