Prosecutors and Defense Lawyers Want A New Trial For This Man — But A Judge Rejected It

Adam Gray was sentenced to life in prison for an arson that killed two people in 1993. But, as BuzzFeed News reported, the fire science used to convict him has since been debunked.

A man convicted as a teenager of double-murder and arson and sentenced to life without parole was denied a new trial this week despite both prosecutors and his attorneys' request that the case be retried due to the debunked fire science used against him.



Adam Gray was arrested in 1993 at age 14 and accused of setting his ex-girlfriend's house on the Southside of Chicago on fire. Two elderly people living on the second floor died in the blaze.

Three years later, he was tried as an adult and found guilty of double-murder — a charge that, at the time, carried an automatic sentence of life without parole even though the17-year-old was still technically a juvenile.

Gray, now 39, has always professed his innocence, saying the confession he gave the day of the fire was coerced by police who interrogated him for hours without a lawyer or his parents present.

Earlier this year, Gray's defense team and prosecutors for the State of Illinois agreed that he should get a new trial because of emerging science that suggests detectives ruled the fire an arson based on investigative techniques that have been thoroughly discredited over the years.



Prosecutors from the Cook County conviction integrity unit wrote in a motion in June — joining Gray's request for a new trial — that arson investigators who testified against him in 1996 relied on "abandoned theories" in the field. Furthermore, the prosecution added that the fire science used to convict Gray has become "partially invalidated" in the years since his conviction.

At the June hearing, Assistant State’s Attorney Celeste Stack said on the new fire science evidence, “I think it is enough to go forward" with a new trial, adding, "I think that Mr. Gray will be convicted a second time around."

But Judge Angela Petrone did not agree.

Petrone ruled Monday that evidence submitted to her "failed to present conclusive evidence of his actual innocence, or any evidence that is of such conclusive nature that it would probably change the result at retrial."

Instead, Petrone ruled that Gray was entitled to re-sentencing under the Supreme Court's decision that automatic sentences of life in prison without parole for juveniles are unconstitutional.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News in earlier 2016, Gray recounted the life-altering events of March 25, 1993 and the years spent fighting his conviction.

The night of the fire, Gray’s ex-girlfriend, Kasey Paris, told police at the scene that Gray threatened her for months because she had started dating his best friend.



After he was taken into custody, Gray told police that he spent the night at the house of his his best friend, Mel Gonzales.

But police were convinced that Gray left Gonzales' house, went to a nearby gas station, filled up a milk jug with gasoline, then went to the house where Paris lived and set the back stairs on fire. After hours of interrogation, Gray eventually agreed to confess and signed a transcript with this narrative of the incident.