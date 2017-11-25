A Church Youth Pastor Has Been Charged With Murdering Three People On Thanksgiving

The 58-year-old Virginia man is charged with fatally shooting his wife and two others on Thanksgiving Day at their home.

A Virginia youth pastor has been arrested and charged with triple-homicide in the Thanksgiving Day deaths of his wife and two other people.



Chesterfield County Police took 58-year-old Christopher Gattis into custody at his home at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night, local station WTVR reported. He’s been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Police discovered the bodies of two women in the yard and a man inside the home that Gattis shared with the victims. The incident is being described as a domestic dispute.

On Friday, officials identified the victims as the alleged shooter’s wife Jeanett Gattis, her daughter Candice Kunze, and Andrew Buthorn, who is Kunze’s boyfriend, NBC12 reported.