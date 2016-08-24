Turkey Has Entered ISIS-Held Town In Northern Syria

Turkish forces have launched an offensive to help Syrian rebels take the border town of Jarabulus from ISIS — and also keep it out of Kurdish hands.

ISTANBUL — Turkish military forces launched a dawn offensive to help rebels take control of a Syrian border town from ISIS on Wednesday, marking a major escalation of Turkish involvement in the five-year-old civil war.

The operation — which saw Turkish special forces and tanks cross into the town of Jarabulus from its southern border, along with Turkish-backed Syrian rebels — was backed by Turkish jets and reportedly US drones from the US-led coalition fighting ISIS.

In a statement, the Turkish government said that the operation is "aimed at clearing the district of Jarabulus" from ISIS. But it is also intended to prevent the town from falling to one of Turkey's rivals in Syria, which also happens to be a key US ally.

The ethnic Kurdish militia, known as the YPG, has worked closely with the US military in its campaign against ISIS, coordinating with US airstrikes and even hosting US special operations forces who are embedded in the country. It is the key force in a US-backed coalition in the country called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

But the YPG is also closely linked with the PKK, a Kurdish insurgent group in Turkey that is locked in a spiraling war with the Turkish government. Ankara has long painted the prospect of the YPG seizing control of Jarabulus and the border area around it as a red line.

An official with the Turkish government told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday that the YPG attempted to cross that line when the offensive was launched. "The YPG tried to get to Jarabulus yesterday and was warned off by [our] howitzers," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "They should have got the message. It was very clear."

The information could not immediately be verified. But the remarks suggest that Jarabulus could well set off tensions between the two US allies. Turkish leaders were also combative toward the YPG in their public remarks. The country's foreign minister warned the YPG to keep to its territory east of the Euphrates River. "Otherwise we will do what is necessary," he said.

For his part, Salah Moslem, co-leader of the political party that oversees the YPG, issued his own warning to Turkey over Twitter, saying that Turkey will be "defeated" in Syria just like ISIS: