BuzzFeed News Investigation Leads To US Admission It Caused Civilian Deaths In Mosul

WASHINGTON — The US-led coalition fighting ISIS has admitted responsibility for the deaths of 36 civilians in three military strikes in Mosul after they were detailed in a BuzzFeed News investigation.



But the coalition has not issued condolence payments to the families of the victims for the loss of life and property, and, if its current policy continues, it likely never will. Despite estimates by one prominent monitoring group that coalition strikes against ISIS have killed at least 5,600 civilians in Iraq and Syria over the last three years — and the coalition’s own admissions that it has killed at least 786 — it has offered condolence payments in just two cases, a spokesperson for the coalition said.

The spokesperson also said that “there is currently no formal system in place” for victims or families to request such payments from the coalition in the first place.

All of this is in contrast to the US military’s own practices during its last war in Iraq, in which US commanders often approved payments as condolence for the loss of civilian life or to help cover damage to property. It has done the same over the course of the ongoing US war in Afghanistan. Condolence payments are considered gestures of sympathy and do not entail an admission of legal liability. “In general [the payments] were done smartly, and they were done out of a sense of fairness,” said Craig A. Whiteside, a professor of national security studies at the Naval War College in Monterey, who issued the payments as a US infantry officer during the Iraq War. “And it generated some good will.”

Congress sets aside funds for these payments that could be used in the war against ISIS as they were during the US wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. US officials have cited several reasons for their infrequent use today in Syria and Iraq — from the difficulty of fully investigating cases to the limited coalition troop presence. In Syria, where the US military has a relatively small ground force, there are “practical limitations,” as a senior Defense Department official wrote in a recent letter to a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. In Iraq, “particular considerations that arise when US military operations are conducted in partnership with another sovereign nation.”

“In general, they kind of take the approach that they’re doing this through the Iraqi [government], and therefore, this is an Iraqi issue,” Whiteside said.



The battle to retake Mosul from ISIS was one of the deadliest urban assaults in recent history. More than nine months of intense combat brought heavy casualties to Iraqi forces as they drove ISIS from the most important city it held. But the civilians trapped in the city, who numbered more than 1 million at the battle’s start, suffered most. ISIS executed some who tried to flee and took others as human shields. At the same time, neighborhoods were battered by US-led strikes. Most were airstrikes, but the coalition also deployed heavy artillery in Mosul, such as advanced HIMARS rocket launchers that can fire up to six guided missiles at a time from 40-plus miles away. In some parts of the city, entire blocks were reduced to rubble. Airwars, a monitoring group tracking the issue, currently estimates that coalition air and artillery strikes killed between 1,093 and 1,572 civilians in Mosul.

The coalition, which is dominated by the US military but consists of dozens of nations, has not kept pace with the flurry of allegations of civilian casualties that have emerged from civilians, activists, human rights groups, NGOs, and journalists. It has confirmed just over 300 fatalities from its strikes in Mosul to date, said Airwars Director Chris Woods. Though it has thousands of troops embedded with local security forces, the US does not send personnel to investigate potential incidents of civilian casualties on the ground. If cases like those detailed in the BuzzFeed News report are not independently documented, Woods said, “they would be overlooked entirely, except by the people they affected.”

The same situation played out in the battle for the Syrian city of Raqqa, where US-backed forces declared victory in October. As in Mosul, the combination of ISIS brutality and intense coalition bombardment wreaked havoc on civilians. “The saturation bombing from the coalition was of an intensity equal to what we saw in western Mosul. And the civilian toll from that has been inevitable,” Woods said. At the same time, he added, ISIS used indiscriminate weapons that took a heavy toll on civilians and also targeted them directly. “ISIS used [vehicle bombs] and minefields and shot down civilians as they tried to escape. All of this is similar to what we saw in Mosul.”

A married couple who fled from Raqqa to Turkey with their infant son during the battle — both teachers in their early thirties — described the grim calculation they were forced to make, weighing the risk of attempting to leave against the threat from artillery and airstrikes. ISIS even used drones to search for escapees, they said.

But the airstrikes became so intense that, late one night, the family took the gamble, sneaking past an ISIS checkpoint. “People are terrified because they are being attacked from everywhere,” the husband said when he and his wife met for an interview this summer near the Turkish border, not long after they arrived. They requested anonymity to protect family members still trapped in ISIS territory. “The situation was so scary.”

Coalition personnel can internally flag potential cases of civilian casualties if someone involved in a strike believes there may have been collateral damage, and this process has led to many of its assessments. For the rest, the coalition relies on reports from local sources and social media, as well as from monitoring groups, NGOs, and journalists. Those deemed credible enough to investigate are passed to a special team that can draw information from strike logs, satellite imagery, and interviews with those involved in the strike. Following a surge in allegations from Mosul this spring — and global outrage after an errant US strike in the neighborhood of al-Jadida killed more than 100 civilians — the coalition expanded the team tasked with investigating cases. It currently consists of seven people.

The three strikes in the BuzzFeed News report were documented during a journalist’s unauthorized visit to Mosul in May. The findings — including GPS locations, photographs, and phone numbers of witnesses — were provided to the coalition, which said at the time that it would look into the allegations.